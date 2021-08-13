Arjun Kapoor ropes in world kickboxing champion Drew Neal for physical transformation

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who battled obesity since childhood, recently disclosed that he has joined forces with world kickboxing champion Drew Neal to push himself to get the correct body type. Arjun also revealed that his physical condition has made him train double the number of hours to get good results.

Speaking about his struggle with obesity, the '2 States' actor said, "I think everyone knows that I'm a constant work in progress when it comes to my fitness because I have dealt with obesity and how it affects the mind on a daily basis. I have to work harder than most people and push myself to do double the level of workout to achieve a certain body type that is required to play a Hindi film hero." The 36-year-old actor added that he likes to try out new things and train with 'hardcore professionals'.

"If I do the same thing every single day, I feel saturated and uninspired and so, I'm always looking to experiment with my workouts to unlock desired results. I like to try out new things and train with hardcore professionals who can push me like there's no tomorrow," Arjun said. "That's why I met Drew Neal, who is simply incredible at what he does. He is the perfect trainer for my health condition. For Neal, every day is a training day. You realise after a point that it's all in the mind and the more focused you are, the better the result," he added.

Talking about his new trainer, Arjun revealed that he has worked with Drew to steel his mind so that he can maintain focus on his personal and professional goals. Arjun and Drew's hard work will be visible in Arjun's next project, 'Ek Villain 2'. "Drew understands that I need to be focused mentally as well as physically. He really spends time understanding what I am feeling and what I am going through. What my life is, what my work is and it's also not always about the end result, it's also about being consistent and continuous," he said, appreciating his trainer.

Arjun added, "Sometimes, it's about ticking the box for the day and saying ok we did a good job today without looking at the end result. It's also accepting that you will have speed breakers and bumps, you will have bad days, you might not be able to train for a couple of days because of work, you might also fall sick or you might hit a bump with your diet." He further explained that. "you might have things that go haywire, stress, fatigue, travel. Keeping all that in mind he encourages you to lead a better life overall rather than just being caught up and being in the gym because it's not only about that one hour in the gym, it's also about the 23 hours around the gym."

Arjun further stated, "Pushing me in the gym is one thing but him being available outside the gym has also made a huge difference to me and the transformation has come through because I have somebody who I can talk to. That also improves my mental capacity where training is concerned because I want to work hard for my trainer rather than be angry or upset with him for pushing me that hard." Expressing gratitude, for the appreciation received by people for his recent transformation, he said, "I have single-mindedly worked towards my transformation and I'm happy that people are noticing the change. I have been to hell and back for this transformation and I know that I have to endure an excruciating amount of hard work to get fitter. I will be at it because every day I'm only trying to get better."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

