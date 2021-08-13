Chief pontiff of Madurai Adheenam no more
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri la sri Arunagirinathar, died here on Friday following brief illness.
According to an official in the Adheenam, a Shaivite mutt, the pontiff breathed his last at a private hospital in the city where he was admitted to a few days ago after complaining of difficulty in breathing.
Advertisement
He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.
The 77-year-old Arunagiri Nathar was the 292nd head of the over centuries-old religious institution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement