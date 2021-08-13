Chief pontiff of Madurai Adheenam no more

The chief pontiff of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri la sri Arunagirinathar, died here on Friday following brief illness.

According to an official in the Adheenam, a Shaivite mutt, the pontiff breathed his last at a private hospital in the city where he was admitted to a few days ago after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The 77-year-old Arunagiri Nathar was the 292nd head of the over centuries-old religious institution.

