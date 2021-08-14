Illumination of Navy ships in Andaman & Nicobar Islands as part of Independence Day celebrations
- Country:
- India
Indian Navy ships will be illuminated during sunset in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a Defence release said.
Indian Naval Ships will participate in this illumination exercise at Netaji Subhash Chandra Dweep.
Coloured flares would also be fired from the illuminated ships during the Independence Day parade and at sunset, the release issued by the Andaman and Nicobar Command on Friday said.
A 21 gun salute ceremony has also been scheduled for Independence day.
All COVID-19 protocol measures will be followed by the personnel present at the event, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi asks people to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech
This Independence Day, #MoveForGood with 'Sunfeast India Move As One', Registrations open till 13 September 2021: Procam International
Vice Admiral S N Ghormade to take charge as Indian Navy Vice Chief on Saturday
Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K
INS Airavat receives distress call from fishing vessel off Carnicobar while returning to Andaman island