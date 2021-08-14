Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe'

Left Menu

Actor Abhimanyu Singh is set to feature in megastar Rajinikanths upcoming movie Annaatthe, production banner Sun Pictures announced on Saturday.The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as Siruthai, Vedhalam and Viswasam.Sun Pictures shared the news of Singh joining the cast in a post on their official Twitter handle.AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of Annaatthe rajinikanth directorsiva Nayanthara KeerthyOfficial immancomposer, the tweet read.Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, among others.

Actor Abhimanyu Singh is set to feature in megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie ''Annaatthe'', production banner Sun Pictures announced on Saturday.

The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as ''Siruthai'', ''Vedhalam'' and ''Viswasam''.

Sun Pictures shared the news of Singh joining the cast in a post on their official Twitter handle.

''#AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of #Annaatthe @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer,'' the tweet read.

''Annaatthe'' also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, among others. Singh made his big screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 ''Aks''. He is known for his performances in ''Rakta Chaitra'', ''I Am'', ''Mom'', ''Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'', ''Gulaal'', ''Jannat'' and ''Lakshya''.

Singh has also acted in films down South, including ''Oxygen'', ''Amar Akbar Anthony'' and ''Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru''.

''Annaatthe'' is reportedly scheduled to release during Diwali this year.

