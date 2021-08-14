Left Menu

Late cinema titan Satyajit Ray to get special tribute at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Late Oscar-winning cinema titan Satyajit Ray will receive a special tribute at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 12:50 IST
Late cinema titan Satyajit Ray to get special tribute at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Late Satyajit Ray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late Oscar-winning cinema titan Satyajit Ray will receive a special tribute at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. "Satyajit Ray's cinema creates a perspective and engaging portrait of our society by highlighting the complexities of the modern world. His ingenuity, style of work and passion for all things creative is loved by cinephiles across the world. We at the IFFM salute the auteur and are honoured to present a line-up of his films to celebrate his centenary at the festival," the IFFM's festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said.

From 'Ghanashatru', 'Ghare-Baire', 'Charulata', 'Nayak', 'Mahapurush', 'Mahanagar' to 'Joi Baba Felunath', 'Agantuk' and 'A Ray of Light', several remarkable films of Satyajit Ray will be available for the online viewing at the Australian film festival. On the other hand, 'The Apu Trilogy' that constitutes 'Pather Panchali', 'Aparajito', and 'Apur Sansar' will be screened at the Fed Square.

Also, 'Music of Satyajit Ray', another documentary series on Ray's journey as a music director and composer will be shown at the Fed Square and will be streamed online. Earlier this year, on May 2, the 100th birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, aka Manik da in the film industry, was commemorated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021