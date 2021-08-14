Left Menu

Searchlight Pictures' film 'Chevalier de Saint-Georges' adds Minnie Driver

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 13:49 IST
Oscar-nominated actor Minnie Driver has joined the cast of Searchlight Picture's movie ''Chevalier de Saint-Georges''.

Driver will feature alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving and Lucy Boynton in the movie, which will be directed by Stephen Williams from an original script by Stefani Robinson, reported Deadline.

The true-life period drama centres on Joseph Bologne, or the Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Harrison Jr), who is known as the Black Mozart.

Born in the Caribbean, Bologne was the illegitimate son of a plantation owner and a slave who was then educated in France and became a fencing master, which served as an entree into French high society.

With his music and operas, he ascended to the upper echelons of Marie Antoinette’s Paris society until a court scandal laid him low.

Driver will play La Guimard, a favourite dancer of Queen Marie Antoinette (Boynton) who took exception to the Chevalier’s rise.

Weaving will be starring as Marie-Josephine, a woman who yearns for creative fulfilment outside of her empty, loveless marriage and defies her controlling husband to become the voice of Bologne’s opera.

The movie will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures along with Robinson and Dianne McGunigle.

Driver, who was nominated for an Oscar for performance in ''Good Will Hunting'', currently stars in Amazon's anthology show ''Modern Love''.

She will be next seen in ''Cinderella'', alongside Camila Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Billy Porter.

