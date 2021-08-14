Left Menu

Man arrested for trespassing Taylor Swift's New York City apartment

An alleged trespasser was arrested on Friday for crashing through the gate of the Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift's New York City apartment.

An alleged trespasser was arrested on Friday for crashing through the gate of the Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift's New York City apartment. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 28-year-old man named Patrick Nissen, from Nebraska, was arrested around 7:55 am in the arctic entry of Taylor's Tribeca apartment building and he has been charged with "second-degree criminal trespassing", a misdemeanour.

Law enforcement sources told that us Taylor was not present at the home at that time, and Nissen entered the building "through an unlocked door." TMZ reported that a security officer in the building noticed that the man did not have permission to be in the complex and called 911.

Cops told that the man, who travelled by bus from out of state to meet the pop star, alleges he is in "love with Taylor". On a related note, the 'Fearless' star has become the latest celebrity whose house was trespassed after celebrities like, Shawn Mendes, Camella Cabello, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner, Prince Harry- Meghan Markle, and more reported for the same case. (ANI)

