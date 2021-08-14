Art director found hanging

An art director was found hanging in his house near here on Saturday, police said.

Chaliyath (44) was the art director of the movie 'Udalazham'. He was a painter and a teacher.

''Inquest is yet to be held. We have recorded the statement of Chaliyath's brother. Further investigations have begun,'' the police told PTI. They said they have registered a case of unnatural death.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Chaliyath was beaten up by a gang in the name of moral policing recently and that he was depressed since then.

''However, we have not received any complaint in that regard but we will probe into the matter from all angles,'' the police said.

