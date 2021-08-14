Art director found hanging

Left Menu

Malappuram, Kerala Aug 14 PTI An art director was found hanging in his house near here on Saturday, police said.Chaliyath 44 was the art director of the movie Udalazham. We have recorded the statement of Chaliyaths brother. Further investigations have begun, the police told PTI.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 16:15 IST
An art director was found hanging in his house near here on Saturday, police said.

Chaliyath (44) was the art director of the movie 'Udalazham'. He was a painter and a teacher.

''Inquest is yet to be held. We have recorded the statement of Chaliyath's brother. Further investigations have begun,'' the police told PTI. They said they have registered a case of unnatural death.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Chaliyath was beaten up by a gang in the name of moral policing recently and that he was depressed since then.

''However, we have not received any complaint in that regard but we will probe into the matter from all angles,'' the police said.

