Left Menu

Four more Indian sites getting Ramsar recognition a matter of pride: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 16:22 IST
Four more Indian sites getting Ramsar recognition a matter of pride: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was a matter of pride that four more Indian sites have been added to the Ramsar list as wetlands of international importance.

In a tweet, he said, ''It is a matter of pride for us that four Indian sites get Ramsar recognition. This once again manifests India's centuries old ethos of preserving natural habitats, working towards flora and fauna protection, and building a greener planet.'' Two sites each from Haryana and Gujarat have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city where it was signed, taking the number of such sites in the country to 46, the Union Environment Ministry said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
3
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia
4
How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021