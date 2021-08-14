Left Menu

Here's why Shruti Haasan calls herself a 'Bandra girl'

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has several fond memories attached to Bandra in Mumbai.

Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has several fond memories attached to Bandra in Mumbai. On Saturday, Shruti took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced the good old days she had spent in Bandra.

"Bandra girl--- studied at Andrews stayed in the heart of Bandra played my first bunch of rock n rill gigs ever - through one of the most turbulent times in my life the back streets of Bandra were my haven... this place has my heart always," she wrote on Instagram. For the unversed, Shruti, daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, was born and brought up in Chennai. She moved to Mumbai when she was just 16-year-old.

A few days ago, she reunited with her dad in Mumbai and shared some adorable photos with him. "He's not just my dad he's my favourite human @ikamalhaasan," Shruti captioned the Instagram images.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is waiting for the release of her Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has a Hindi web series in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

