Hansal Mehta completes filming for 'Faraaz'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Sunday announced he has finished shooting for his upcoming action thriller ''Faraaz''.

The film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in 2016.

Advertisement

''Faraaz'' marks late star Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film ''Bamfaad''. Mehta took to Instagram and posted a video of his crew, writing, ''It's a wrap.'' The director, who last helmed the acclaimed web series ''Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story'' and sports drama feature ''Chhalaang'', began shooting for the film in June. According to the official synopsis, ''Faraaz'' will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

''Faraaz'' is jointly produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)