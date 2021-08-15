Left Menu

Preity Zinta restarts love affair with curls

Actor Preity Zinta will be seen sporting permed hair in an upcoming project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:30 IST
Preity Zinta restarts love affair with curls
Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Preity Zinta will be seen sporting permed hair in an upcoming project. On Sunday, Preity took to Instagram and shared a picture, wherein celebrity hairstylist Adhuna is seen curling Preity's hair.

Alongside the image, she posted a short note expressing her excitement about having a new look. "It's always exciting to create a new look for a new character. It's also nerve-wracking when you fundamentally change your hair and your vibe, therefore this is an appreciation post for @iadhuna . Thank you babe for being so damn good at what you do and for being my go-to person whenever I'm in any hair doubt. Thank you for being patient, so detailed and so meticulous. I love you and I love my new vibe. Here's to bringing back the perm and restarting my love affair with curls #hairguru #Perm #backatwork #ting," Preity captioned the post.

For the unversed, Preity sported perm hair in 'Dil Chahta Hai' as well, and it was Adhuna only who created her look in the 20-year-old film. Preity's post made Adhuna nostalgic.

"Thank you so much @realpz for trusting me with your hair! This reminded me so much of 20 years ago when we did your perm for #dilchahtahai The art of perming can add so much volume and texture to one's hair,....#washnwear hair is the best," Adhuna commented. In another post, she uploaded a picture of her new curly hair.

"A curly life," she wrote. Preity has not disclosed the details of her upcoming project yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021