Preity Zinta restarts love affair with curls

Actor Preity Zinta will be seen sporting permed hair in an upcoming project. On Sunday, Preity took to Instagram and shared a picture, wherein celebrity hairstylist Adhuna is seen curling Preity's hair.

Alongside the image, she posted a short note expressing her excitement about having a new look. "It's always exciting to create a new look for a new character. It's also nerve-wracking when you fundamentally change your hair and your vibe, therefore this is an appreciation post for @iadhuna . Thank you babe for being so damn good at what you do and for being my go-to person whenever I'm in any hair doubt. Thank you for being patient, so detailed and so meticulous. I love you and I love my new vibe. Here's to bringing back the perm and restarting my love affair with curls #hairguru #Perm #backatwork #ting," Preity captioned the post.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Preity sported perm hair in 'Dil Chahta Hai' as well, and it was Adhuna only who created her look in the 20-year-old film. Preity's post made Adhuna nostalgic.

"Thank you so much @realpz for trusting me with your hair! This reminded me so much of 20 years ago when we did your perm for #dilchahtahai The art of perming can add so much volume and texture to one's hair,....#washnwear hair is the best," Adhuna commented. In another post, she uploaded a picture of her new curly hair.

"A curly life," she wrote. Preity has not disclosed the details of her upcoming project yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)