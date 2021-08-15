Left Menu

Don’t feel the need to be constantly seen on screen: Lara Dutta

Dutta, 43, who tied the knot with tennis star Mahesh Bhupati in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Saira the next year, said she believes in giving equal time to other aspects of her life apart from her career.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:05 IST
Actor Lara Dutta says for her it is more important to strike a work-life balance rather than try too hard to be seen on screen. The former Miss Universe entered the Hindi film industry in 2003 with “Andaaz”, also starring Akshay Kumar and another debutante, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Since then the actor has appeared in films “Aan: Men at Work”, “No Entry”, “Bhagam Bhag”, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”, “Partner”, “Billu”, “Housefull”, “Singh Is Bliing”, and “Azhar” as well as web show ''Hundred''. Dutta, 43, who tied the knot with tennis star Mahesh Bhupati in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Saira the next year, said she believes in giving equal time to other aspects of her life apart from her career.

“I juggle between multiple roles -- a mother, an entrepreneur, an actor, and a producer -- and I want to give all the things equal amounts of importance and time. So when the right project comes I will do it. ''I don’t feel the burning need to be constantly seen on screen or being written about. I am very content and satisfied,” Dutta told PTI. The 43-year-old actor, whose last big screen release was 2018 movie ''Welcome to New York'', will next be seen in Kumar-led espionage thriller ''BellBottom''.

The film, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (Kumar) who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. In the period movie, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Dutta plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “BellBottom” is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is set to arrive in theatres on August 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

