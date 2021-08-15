Brandon Micheal Hall joins 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off series

Brandon Micheal Hall, known for ''God Befriended Me'' and ''The Mayor'', is set to star in a recurring role in ''How I Met Your Father'', a spin-off to the Emmy-winning sitcom ''How I Met Your Mother''.

''Younger'' star Hilary Duff headlines the show that has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming platform Hulu.

Advertisement

The series will see Duff play Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor/ Bob Saget's Ted Mosby did in the original.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the story of ''How I Met Your Father'' starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out their identities, aspirations and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

According to Deadline, Hall will play the smart and funny Ian, who is Sophie's Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time.

Hall also joins his ''God Befriended Me'' co-star Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran in the series.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of ''How I Met Your Mother'', executive produce ''How I Met Your Father'', which comes from 20th Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)