Left Menu

Indian Embassy in China celebrates India's 75th Independence Day

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:38 IST
Indian Embassy in China celebrates India's 75th Independence Day
  • Country:
  • China

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Sunday hoisted the tricolour during India's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy here.

A large number of Indian diaspora based in Beijing attended the colourful function organised by the embassy.

After the flag hoisting, Misri read President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation.

The embassy has organised a number of events to mark the occasion, including depiction of national heroes by children of the Indian diaspora, a painting exhibition on “India through Chinese eyes” and a webinar on India’s achievements in its journey during the last 75 years in various fields.

Misri along with his wife Dolly Misri also felicitated winners of various competitions organised by the embassy to mark the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021