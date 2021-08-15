Actor R Madhavan considers dad's blessings as his 'strongest force'

On his father's 80th birthday, actor R. Madhavan penned a heartfelt post saying the former taught him the true meaning of "dignity", "grace" and "unconditional love". "Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity, Grace & Unconditional Love--led by example and someone I desperately want to emulate as a son, father, husband, son-in-law, and father-in-law. Happy Sadhabhishekam (80th Birthday). Your Blessings is my strongest force. I pray to always be reborn as your son," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the birthday wish, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star posted an adorable picture of his father and mother. Several members of the film industry, too, wished Madhavan's father on his birthday.

"Happy 80th birthday uncle," actor Rohit Bose Roy commented. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series 'Decoupled' and movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. (ANI)

