Khal Drogo lifts her 'Khaleesi', Emilia Clarke can't stop blushing

Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the 'Game of Thrones' fans.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 18:39 IST
Emilia Clarke with Jason Momoa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered a wave of nostalgia among the 'Game of Thrones' fans. On Sunday, Emilia took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a picture from her recent meeting with her 'GoT' co-star Jason Momoa.

In the image, Jason can be seen lifting Emilia. " When your sun and stars roll into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown#likeheneverleft," she captioned the post.

Fans became too excited to see them sharing smiles with each other in the picture. "Priceless," a user commented.

"My favourite on-screen couple," another fan wrote. For the unversed, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi are the fictional characters played by Jason and Emilia respectively on the hit show 'Game of Thrones'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

