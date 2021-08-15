Large-scale celebrations witnessed in Kashmir on I-Day, LG hoists 100-ft Tricolour in Srinagar

Kashmir witnessed Independence Day celebrations on the largest scale in the past 30 years as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main function on Sunday at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here and later commissioned a 100-feet tall tricolour in the historic Hari Parbat Fort in the city.

Flag hoisting ceremonies -- on a big scale in district headquarters and smaller scale in schools and other government offices -- were held at many places in the valley.

The main function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium where Sinha took salute at the march past and inspected the parade by various contingents of police and other security forces.

The Independence Day parade and flag hoisting ceremonies went ahead across the valley despite torrential downpour during the entire period of the function.

After the official function at the stadium, the LG dedicated to people a 100-feet tall flag on Hari Parbat Fort in the heart of the city.

''In a historic event to mark the celebrations of 75th Independence Day, dedicated 100 feet high Tricolor flag at Shakti Peeth,Hari Parbat in Srinagar to the indomitable spirit of J & K.Proud initiative of Indian Army, Flag Foundation of India,Sh. Naveen Jindal,CRPF,SMC & people of UT,'' Sinha said in a series of tweets.

''Our tricolor is a symbol of selflessness, purity, and sacrifice. Thousands of brave soldiers shed their blood to protect its prestige. In the shadow of the tricolor, we are showing the path of inclusiveness to the world,'' he said.

The LG said he salutes the brave soldiers of the Army, paramilitary, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. ''Today, J&K's fast-growing economy, social upliftment is a true reflection of their sheer grit and commitment''.

This year's Independence Day celebrations were different for many reasons. This was for the first time that district development council chairpersons unfurled the tricolour in the respective district headquarters.

The celebrations have been the biggest witnessed in Kashmir since the eruption of militancy in 1990.

At the peak of militancy, the Independence Day functions in the valley were no-go areas for common people who stayed away from these functions. Even government employees would avoid being seen at these functions.

However, this year the government had directed the government schools and other government offices to hoist the national flag in the office premises.

