Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina dead

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:11 IST
Sabrina Lall who had fought a long battle to bring the killers of her sister Jessica Lall to book passed away on Sunday evening, her brother said.

Sabrina, in her early fifties, was ailing for long and was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

''She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away,'' her brother Ranjith Lall told PTI over phone.

Last year, in an interview to PTI, Sabrina had spoken about her plans to start a foundation in memory of her sister to aid women in similar situations to get justice.

Jessica Lall was murdered in 1999 at a upscale restaurant in the national capital.

Calling Jessica her closest friend, Sabrina had said she missed her sister's presence in her life every day.

''She was jovial and positive in life. It is not just birthdays and death anniversaries that I miss her, it is every day. I have lots of pictures of hers in my home and not that I need them to miss her, but they are there to remind me of her,'' Sabrina had told PTI.

