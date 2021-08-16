Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana feels guilty about being a 'night person'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wants to get rid of his habit of staying up all night.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wants to get rid of his habit of staying up all night. In the wee hours of Monday, the 'Vicky Donor' star took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of him working out at night.

The image features him holding a punching bag. However, it seems Ayushmann is not happy to exercise at night.

"Phew good man. Night workout done! I am such a night person. God save me please...because I feel guilty about it. Same picture different day," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting for 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. In the movie, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Ayushmann also has 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Anek' in his kitty. (ANI)

