Entertainment News Roundup: Musicians at Serbian trumpet festival play on despite pandemic; Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Musicians at Serbian trumpet festival play on despite pandemic

Advertisement

The sound of trumpets filled the air as thousands of people crowded into a small Serbian town late on Friday for the 60th Guca Brass Band Festival, with visitors undeterred by a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country. Launched in 1961 when just four bands competed for the Golden Trumpet trophy and only 2,500 visitors attended, the festival is now Serbia's liveliest traditional music event but, like many events around the world, it was canceled in 2020 amid the global pandemic.

Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times, but isn't a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)