Vaccination proof required to attend music concert of Foo Fighters

Fans attending the music concert of the band Foo Fighters in Alaska may be required to show proof of full vaccination.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:18 IST
Foo Fighters band (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Fans attending the music concert of the band Foo Fighters in Alaska may be required to show proof of full vaccination. According to Deadline, the band has asked concertgoers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 48 hours of attending their upcoming concert.

The particular information has been announced by Ticketmaster, an American ticket sales and distribution company. "The Event Organizer is requiring fans to agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases and event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you," the statement read.

"By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue," the statement further read. Guidelines for children have also been set.

"Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged," the statement continued. The Grammy Award-winning band is scheduled to perform in Anchorage on August 17 and 19 at the Dena'ina Center and one in Fairbanks on August 21 at the Carlson Center. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

