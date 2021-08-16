Left Menu

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who rang in his 51st birthday with his family in the Maldives on Monday, has received a heartfelt message from his wife and the 'Jab We Met' star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 11:26 IST
Kareena Kapoor pens loved-up post for Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday
Saif and Kareena with their sons (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who rang in his 51st birthday with his family in the Maldives on Monday, has received a heartfelt message from his wife and the 'Jab We Met' star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Alongside the note, she posted a few images from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives, which is popularly known for its white sandy beaches and turquoise blue seas. In the pictures, we can see Saif sharing smiles with Kareena and their two sons Taimur and Jeh. In another photo, the couple is seen spending a cosy moment with each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also wished the former on his birthday. "Happy birthday to my big brother. Wish you love luck success and happiness#alwaysandforever," she wrote on Instagram.

Making her post more special, Saba uploaded a video featuring several unseen images of Saif from the different phases of his life. Saif, the firstborn of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with the film 'Parampara'. However, he failed to impress the audience with his screen presence in the multi-starrer film.

It was 'Yeh Dillagi' that helped him garner limelight, and since then he has never looked back. From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', 'Kya Kehna' to 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Hum Tum', 'Omkara', 'Race', 'Cocktail' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Saif has acted in several hit films. Now fans are waiting to see him in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. He also has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

