Left Menu

Maha: Accused in art director Raju Sapte's suicide case held for extortion

The accused, Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, had secured anticipatory bail in the case of Saptes death, but was taken into custody at Punes Wakad police station on Sunday after he appeared there to mark his attendance in the wake of his bail condition, a police official said.On July 31, a labourer lodged an FIR with Dindoshi police in Mumbai against Shrivastav and three others - Rakesh Maurya, Rajesh Anubhave and Ashok Dubey - alleging that they were not paying his dues worth around Rs 2.5 lakh and instead, asking for money to release the payment and threatening him, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:01 IST
Maha: Accused in art director Raju Sapte's suicide case held for extortion
  • Country:
  • India

A person accused in the case of suicide of Marathi art and film director Raju Sapte was arrested from neighbouring Pune district of Maharashtra on charges of extortion, police said on Monday. The accused, Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, had secured anticipatory bail in the case of Sapte's death, but was taken into custody at Pune's Wakad police station on Sunday after he appeared there to mark his attendance in the wake of his bail condition, a police official said.

On July 31, a labourer lodged an FIR with Dindoshi police in Mumbai against Shrivastav and three others - Rakesh Maurya, Rajesh Anubhave and Ashok Dubey - alleging that they were not paying his dues worth around Rs 2.5 lakh and instead, asking for money to release the payment and threatening him, he said. The Dindoshi police had later nabbed Anubhave, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-12), Mumbai, D S Swami said “We got a tip-off that Shrivastav was likely to come to Wakad police station in Pune for attendance, hence we laid a trap and nabbed him. He has already secured relief in the case of Sapte's death, but he has been arrested by Dindoshi police in the extortion case.” Sapte, who had worked as an art director for movies like ''Ambat Goad'' and ''Manyaa the wonder boy'', allegedly committed suicide at his house in Pimpri Chinchwad township of Pune district last month.

Before taking the extreme step, Sapte shot a video in which he named a person associated with a labour union, whom he claimed had harassed him. In the video posted on social media, Sapte said he had been facing some issues for a few days and was being harassed by the person, who was deliberately asking some labourers to spread the wrong message regarding payment defaults on his part, though he had no dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021