Maha: BJP-linked body protests outside temple, seeks reopening of religious places

If temples are not opened by then, we will take up an extensive agitation across the state. PTI AW GK GK

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:34 IST
A spiritual body affiliated with the BJP held a protest outside the Grishneshwar temple at Ellora in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district over its demand for reopening religious places, which are shut in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some members of the organization, Adhyatmik Samanvay Aghadi, performed the 'abhisheka of a Shivlinga brought by them outside the closed temple to press for their demand. Talking to PTI, the organization's state president Tushar Bhosale said, ''Temples are shut since the last one-and-a-half years, affecting the livelihood of people dependent on these places. We are giving an ultimatum of eight days. If temples are not opened by then, we will take up an extensive agitation across the state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

