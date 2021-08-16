Left Menu

Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic'

Mukut and Bangla, in a joint statement said, Desais casting was key to the film. We were looking for an assured actor whod lend depth to the story and our search ended with Prachi, the statement read.

Updated: 16-08-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:34 IST
Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic'
Actor Prachi Desai is set to star in filmmaker Vishal Furia’s upcoming thriller ''Forensic'', featuring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey.

Desai, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 thriller ''Silence... Can You Hear It?'' opposite Manoj Bajpayee, said she is excited to join the cast of ''Forensic''.

''I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant’s work and I am so happy to be working with them. Feeding off each other’s energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can’t wait to get on set and start shooting with them,'' Desai said in a statement.

Furia, known for directing Disney+Hotstar series ''Criminal Justice'', said the 32-year-old actor plays a crucial part in ''Forensic''. ''She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast,'' he added.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Mukut and Bangla, in a joint statement said, Desai's casting was key to the film. ''It took us several weeks of brooding to find the right one for the part. We are so thrilled that she is coming on board. By its very nature, thrillers are such that every piece of the puzzle makes the full picture. We were looking for an assured actor who’d lend depth to the story and our search ended with Prachi,'' the statement read. Massey, who started filming for the project on Monday, posted a picture of a clapboard on Instagram, writing, ''And we begin. He also shared his look from the film in another post on the social media platform.

