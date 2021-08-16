75 Hunar Haats to be organised under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Naqvi

Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday announced that 75 Hunar Haats, the flagship initiative of his ministry to encourage master artisans, will be organized in various parts of the country to mark 75 years of India's independence.

The 'Hunar Haats' will be organized under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which is being celebrated to mark 75 years of independence, however, officials said the target of 75 Haats is likely to be completed in a couple of years due to Covid protocols in place in many places.

Naqvi said here that a target has been set to provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans, craftsmen through 75 'Hunar Haats' across the country.

He also announced that 75 ''Amrit Mahotsav Parks'' will also be constructed on vacant Waqf lands across the country under ''Waqf Taraqqiati Scheme'' and ''Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram'' (PMJVK) of the Union Minority Affairs Ministry.

Under the ''Amrit Mahotsav'', 'Mera Watan, Mera Chaman Mushairas, and Kavi Sammelans' will also be organized across the country till 2023 in which is renowned as well as emerging poets will give an effective and patriotic message of ''Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'', the minister said.

Naqvi said that 75 'Hunar Haats' will be organized with the resolve of ''vocal for local'' in all parts of the country, where artisans, craftsmen from every region of the country will exhibit and sell their handmade indigenous products. There will also be a section ''bawarchikhana'' of traditional culinary experts in the 'Hunar Haat' where the people will enjoy traditional cuisines and dishes from different regions of the country.

Naqvi said that various cultural programs will also be performed by renowned artists of the country every evening in the 'Hunar Haat'.

He said land is being given by various Waqf Boards of the country for the construction of 75 ''Amrit Mahotsav Parks'' across the country. These ''Amrit Mahotsav Parks'' will also depict, in an artistic manner, the role played by that particular region in the freedom struggle, Naqvi said.

These parks will also have facilities for yoga, exercise, walk, a play area for children, a green area, and also a common service center, he said.

