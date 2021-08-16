Left Menu

Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar's dream project 'WHITE'

Marking his 63rd birthday, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar on Monday announced his upcoming directorial venture 'WHITE', which will be produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:15 IST
Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar's dream project 'WHITE'
Poster of Mahesh Manjrekar's 'WHITE'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Mahesh-Manjrekar-White Marking his 63rd birthday, actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar on Monday announced his upcoming directorial venture 'WHITE', which will be produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

'WHITE' will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez and is aiming for Dussehra 2022 release. Manjrekar, who had been sitting on the film's story for almost a decade shared the movie's poster on his Instagram handle and wrote; "Now finally White got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving White its true colour."

Talking about this new collaboration with Manjrekar, Producer Raaj Shandaliyaa from Thinkink Picturez shared, "Sandeep and I have always been looking for an opportunity to create great cinema together and tell untold stories to the world. Today I feel extremely blessed that we are finally coming together along with visionary director Mr Mahesh Manjrekar." He further spoke about the movie's script and added, "I was really taken aback when I heard the script and I am sure through this story people will see different colours of Mahesh in White."

'WHITE' is Manjrekar's second woman-oriented film after the 2000 release 'Astitva', which starred Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Mohnish Bahl, among others. Written and directed by Manjrekar, the movie was simultaneously made in Marathi and Hindi. 'Astitva' went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi, with Tabu's performance having been acclaimed highly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021