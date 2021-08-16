Left Menu

Play part in 'Forensic' I have never attempted before: Prachi Desai

Actor Prachi Desai has joined the cast of the upcoming Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer film 'Forensic'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:38 IST
Prachi Desai. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Prachi Desai has joined the cast of the upcoming Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer film 'Forensic'. Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Forensic' is being touted as a crime thriller.

While the details of Prachi's character have not been revealed, the 'Bol Bachchan' actor shared her excitement about being a part of the project. "Vishal has a very interesting vision and palette for the project. And I play a part that I have never quite attempted before. It is exciting that writers and directors are penning projects that are so unique," she said.

Vishal, talking about Prachi being cast in the film said, "I am happy that we have Prachi coming on board for the film. She plays a crucial character. She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast." The shooting for the movie has recently begun in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Private Limited are producing 'Forensic'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

