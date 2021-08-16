Money Heist Season 5: Alvaro Morte-Pedro Alonso share their feelings, see new posters

We all know Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) is confirmed to hit Netflix in two halves – in September and December this year. And finally, Money Heist Season 5 will mark the end of the series.

Money Heist Season 5 will release this year in two parts – S5 Vol. 1 and S5 Vol. 2. Money Heist S5 Vol. 1, Vol. 2 will premiere on September 3 and December 3 respectively. The series enthusiasts can see the actors Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso speaking about their current state of mind in a recently uploaded video on YouTube. Morte can be seen saying that despite Money Heist's ending with the upcoming season 5, he is not 'mourning'.

Advertisement

"For me, it's like half the process because when we finished the second season, where things were supposed to end, that's where I went through a big mourning. Because in theory, that wasn't going to have any kind of continuity. It ended there. Also, they were two very well-closed series, very well rounded and definitely to end," Alvaro Morte speaks to Pedro Alonso.

On the other hand, Alvaro also speaks about what it was like going back to shoot the third season of the show. "When they told us, we are coming back, it was like getting back a loved one that you had once lost. That's why my attitude during these three seasons was more from the perspective of enjoying and having a second chance with this character," he cited.

Money Heist Season 5's plot has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. The production banner of Money Heist, Vancouver Media recently inundated its Instagram account with several posters of every character. They can be seen in varied emotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel)

While The Professor is still tied up in the poster, Alicia Sierra has a mysterious grin. Berlin and all other gang members are visible on individual posters. Money Heist's Instagram handles grouped and captioned the posters with the dialogues of characters, also highlighting their state of mind at this point in the plot.

Money Heist Season 5 will be out on September 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Is Bordertown Season 4 still on the cards? Get vital updates on what to expect