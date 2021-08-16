Chinese-Canadian pop star arrested on suspicion of rape

Left Menu

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu was arrested Monday on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case that followed an accusation the singer had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sexual relationships.The prosecutors office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang said in a one-sentence statement that Wus arrest was formally approved but gave no details of the charges.Wu, 30, earlier denied the accusation by a teenager that he had sex with her while she was drunk.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:05 IST
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu was arrested Monday on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case that followed an accusation the singer had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sexual relationships.

The prosecutor's office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang said in a one-sentence statement that Wu's arrest was formally approved but gave no details of the charges.

Wu, 30, earlier denied the accusation by a teenager that he had sex with her while she was drunk. The accusation prompted an outpouring of sympathetic comments online for the teenager and criticism of Wu.

The teenager said seven women contacted her to say the former member of Korean boy band EXO seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18 but gave no indication whether any were younger than China's age of consent of 14.

Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, denied having sex with partners under 14.

Wu was detained August 1 while police conducted an investigation in response to comments online that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement at that time.

Wu grew up in Guangzhou in China and in Vancouver, British Columbia. Police have said he is a Canadian citizen.

The teenager publicised her accusations on social media and later in an interview with the internet portal NetEase. A day after that interview appeared, at least 10 brands including Porsche and Louis Vuitton broke off endorsement and other deals with Wu.

