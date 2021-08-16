Woman found hanging; husband, family booked

Kerala police on Monday registered a case in an incident in which a 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her husband's house near here.

The woman was found hanging on August 14, police said.

Advertisement

The husband and his family were booked based on the complaint of the deceased woman's father, police said.

''The couple got married three years ago. Their marriage was opposed by her family. As she was found hanging, her family has approached the police saying her death was under suspicious circumstances. The probe has begun,'' police told PTI.

Police said the autopsy was conducted in the presence of the local Tahsildar and no injury marks were found on the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)