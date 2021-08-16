Left Menu

Woman found hanging; husband, family booked

Kerala police on Monday registered a case in an incident in which a 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her husbands house near here.The woman was found hanging on August 14, police said.The husband and his family were booked based on the complaint of the deceased womans father, police said.The couple got married three years ago. Their marriage was opposed by her family.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:06 IST
Woman found hanging; husband, family booked
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Monday registered a case in an incident in which a 24-year-old woman was found hanging at her husband's house near here.

The woman was found hanging on August 14, police said.

The husband and his family were booked based on the complaint of the deceased woman's father, police said.

''The couple got married three years ago. Their marriage was opposed by her family. As she was found hanging, her family has approached the police saying her death was under suspicious circumstances. The probe has begun,'' police told PTI.

Police said the autopsy was conducted in the presence of the local Tahsildar and no injury marks were found on the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021