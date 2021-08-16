Left Menu

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' includes 10 more cast members, set directors

Netflix's 'The Witcher

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:39 IST
Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' includes 10 more cast members, set directors
Henry Cavill from 'The Witcher' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' live-action prequel series to the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, has grown its cast even more with the addition of 10 new members. According to Variety, Sarah O'Gorman and Vicky Jewson will each be directing three episodes of the six-episode limited series. The newly announced cast members will join Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of 'The Witcher', the prequel series 'Blood Origin' will narrate a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacare; Huw Novelli will play Callan 'Brother Death'; Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brian; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril, and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut.

As per Variety, Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on the show with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021