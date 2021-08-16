Left Menu

Deepika Padukone commemorates memorable moments from sets of Shakun Batra's next project

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, on Monday treated her fans to a lovely video that commemorated her memorable moments on the sets of Shakun Batra's next, as the makers called it a wrap.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:45 IST
Deepika Padukone commemorates memorable moments from sets of Shakun Batra's next project
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, on Monday treated her fans to a lovely video that commemorated her memorable moments on the sets of Shakun Batra's next, as the makers called it a wrap. Deepika, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi had wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film on August 13. It seemed the actors had a lot of fun while making the film.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets. In the video, the 'Padmaavat' actor could be seen having the time of her life on the sets of the film, bonding with her co-stars. In the clip, Ananya is even heard saying, 'We don't want this film to end. We want to be in this film forever.'

Deepika captioned the video as, "It's a wrap...!," in which she was dressed in a white top and black pants, looking stunning as ever. Her messy bun complimented her overall set look. Earlier, Deepika had shared a series of photos from the film's sets on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime."

The untitled movie, which boasts of an ensemble cast, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen. Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020. The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021