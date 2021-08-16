Travis Barker flies for first time since deadly 2008 plane crash

Overcoming his fears, American musician Travis Barker recently flew in a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 crash. He had previously stated he's dealt with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from the crash. According to photos obtained by TMZ, the 'Blink-182' rocker and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian flew to Cabo on Saturday.

Photos showed the celebrity couple leaving Los Angeles in Kylie Jenner's private jet and also deplaning once they landed safely in Mexico. The outlet reported that 'momager' Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble were also on board. Back in 2008, Barker was in a plane leaving South Carolina when it caught fire, killing two pilots as well as Barker's assistant and security guard.

Advertisement

Barker and Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein survived with severe burns, but Goldstein died a year later from a drug overdose. Barker, who is 45, has previously opened up about PTSD following the crash and how it was a form of rehab, leading to him quitting his drug use.

"People are always like, 'Did you go to rehab? And I [say], 'No, I was in a plane crash.' That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn't in a crash, I would have probably never quit," Barker told a new outlet, earlier this year. However, the drummer, who confirmed his relationship with Kourtney in February, has been trying to overcome his fears. He had earlier tweeted in June that he "might fly again." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)