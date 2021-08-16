Woman, daughter die by suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

A 59-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter have suspectedly died by suicide after her husband succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

The two women were found hanging from two ceiling fans inside their flat in Kalyani on Sunday night, a police officer said.

A 62-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at a state-run hospital on Sunday morning. His wife and daughter were profoundly depressed by the death and aggrieved as his body was not handed over to them, the officer said.

The two women were not seen anywhere in the afternoon and a relative, after finding the door of their flat locked from inside and nobody responding to calls, informed the police.

''We broke into the flat and found the duo hanging from ceiling fans. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway,'' Kalyani police station inspector-in-charge Anirban Basu said.

