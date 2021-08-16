Left Menu

Woman, daughter die by suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19

His wife and daughter were profoundly depressed by the death and aggrieved as his body was not handed over to them, the officer said.The two women were not seen anywhere in the afternoon and a relative, after finding the door of their flat locked from inside and nobody responding to calls, informed the police.We broke into the flat and found the duo hanging from ceiling fans.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 23:01 IST
Woman, daughter die by suicide after husband succumbs to COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter have suspectedly died by suicide after her husband succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

The two women were found hanging from two ceiling fans inside their flat in Kalyani on Sunday night, a police officer said.

A 62-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at a state-run hospital on Sunday morning. His wife and daughter were profoundly depressed by the death and aggrieved as his body was not handed over to them, the officer said.

The two women were not seen anywhere in the afternoon and a relative, after finding the door of their flat locked from inside and nobody responding to calls, informed the police.

''We broke into the flat and found the duo hanging from ceiling fans. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway,'' Kalyani police station inspector-in-charge Anirban Basu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021