Entertainment News Roundup: Nicole Kidman calls TV's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' 'trippy and crazy'; Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders and more

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

American singer Tony Bennett is stepping back from concert performances at the age of 95, his son said on Friday. Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, canceled a run of concerts planned for later this year and won't be returning to touring, his manager son Danny Bennett told Variety in an interview.

Madonna, Warner Music partner to re-issue popstar's entire catalog

Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalog over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago. Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artiste to sign a deal with the world's third-largest recording label after French DJ David Guetta's deal in June. Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Nicole Kidman calls TV's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' 'trippy and crazy'

Don't ask the cast to describe "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu TV series based on the 2018 best-selling book by Liane Moriarty. "It is so trippy and crazy. ... I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is. We have no idea," Nicole Kidman told reporters.

Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times, but isn't a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.

