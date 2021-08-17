Entertainment News Roundup: Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50; Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in the 1960s and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Don McLean got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single "American Pie." McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in U.S. cultural life.

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in the 1960s

An unnamed woman has sued the folk singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan, alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old. A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

American singer Tony Bennett is stepping back from concert performances at the age of 95, his son said on Friday. Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, canceled a run of concerts planned for later this year and won't be returning to touring, his manager son Danny Bennett told Variety in an interview.

Madonna, Warner Music partner to re-issue popstar's entire catalog

Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalog over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago. Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artist to sign a deal with the world's third-largest recording label after French DJ David Guetta's deal in June. Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars.

Nicole Kidman calls TV's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' 'trippy and crazy'

Don't ask the cast to describe "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu TV series based on the 2018 best-selling book by Liane Moriarty. "It is so trippy and crazy. ... I dare you to ask any of us what genre this is. We have no idea," Nicole Kidman told reporters.

Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Two feature films dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on peoples' lives and the economy will on Friday open the Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF), the largest film showcase in a region spreading from Vienna to Istanbul. Last year's festival was pushed online due to the pandemic. This one will open to audiences at a number of new screening sites in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, with nearly a third of locations set in the open air.

Box Office: 'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds' sci-fi action comedy "Free Guy" had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times but isn't a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)