Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli led team India's win against England

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday night congratulated her husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team led by him after they recorded a win on the final day of the India-England Test series at Lord's cricket ground on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 10:44 IST
Anushka Sharma, Viart Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday night congratulated her husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team led by him after they recorded a win on the final day of the India-England Test series at Lord's cricket ground on Monday. The Indian cricket team beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the Test. Anushka took to Instagram stories to celebrate the win. She posted a series of photos of her television with shots of her husband and team celebrating the victory after the match.

Alongside the last picture, she wrote, "What a win! What a team!" using a blue heart emoticon. India registered a 151-run win over England in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On a related note, Anushka had taken off to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika, in July. Since then, the 'PK' actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

