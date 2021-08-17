'Field of Dreams' series adaptation in the works at Peacock

A series version of Oscar-nominated baseball movie ''Field of Dreams'' is being developed by writer-producer Michael Schur for NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock. The streamer has given a straight-to-series order to ''Field of Dreams'', with the film's producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV backing the project.

According to Deadline, Schur will serve as writer on the series and also executive produce via his Fremulon banner. “Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favourite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist. It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock,'' said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Released in 1989, ''Field of Dreams'', was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson. It was based on WP Kinsella's 1982 novel ''Shoeless Joe'' and starred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his Iowa cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.

'''Field of Dreams' is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur. ''His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans,'' said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “Field of Dreams” is the second Universal title to get a series treatment at Peacock following Seth MacFarlane's comedy movie ''Ted''.

It also marks the second Peacock series that Schur has created or co-created, with the first being “Rutherford Falls''.

