O-T Fagbenle boards Apple series 'WeCrashed'

Actor O-T Fagbenle will feature along with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple's upcoming scripted series ''WeCrashed''.

Fagbenle, best known for starring in Hulu series ''The Handmaid's Tale'', joins the show's cast that also includes America Ferrera and Kyle Marvin, reported Deadline.

The limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

It follows the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway set to essay the role of his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann. Both stars will also serve as executive producers on the show.

Fagbenle will portray Cameron Lautner, a partner at a powerful investment firm who is tasked with trying to instil discipline at WeWork and prepare it for its upcoming IPO, which brings him into conflict with the company’s eccentric and headstrong CEO.

Ferrera will play the role of Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.

Marvin will be starring as Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are on board as creators, while ''This Is Us'' duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

Apart from ''WeCrashed'', another WeWork TV series is in the works with Nicholas Braun on board to play Adam Neumann in the drama created by Stephen Falk.

That series is based on a book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell.

Fagbenle most recently starred Marvel Studios'''Black Widow'', fronted by Scarlett Johansson. He will next be seen Showtime’s upcoming anthology series ''The First Lady'', in which he play the role of former US president Barack Obama.

