Scarlett Johansson joins cast of Wes Anderson's next film

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is the latest addition to the cast of celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson's upcoming directorial venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson is currently shooting for the film in Spain.

Actors Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton are also part of the cast.

The title and plot details of the film are being kept under wraps.

Johansson and Anderson have previously worked together on the director's 2018 stop-motion outing ''Isle of Dogs''. The filmmaker is also looking forward to the October release of his movie ''The French Dispatch'', his love letter to journalists, which premiered in Cannes.

