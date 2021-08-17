Scarlett Johansson joins Wes Anderson's untitled next
Actor Scarlett Johansson has recently joined the cast of filmmaker Wes Anderson's untitled next movie that will also feature Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. The 'Black Widow' star is the latest big name to join the filmmaker's new movie, after Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Tilda Swinton, Robbie and Hanks, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Johansson's character, plot and other such details of the Anderson directorial venture are being kept under wraps. The movie, which began production in Spain last week, is expected to complete its filming in late September this year.
On a related note, this would be Johansson's second collaboration with Anderson after she previously lent her voice for the filmmaker's 2018 stop-motion animated picture, 'Isle of Dogs'. (ANI)
