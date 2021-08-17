Hema Malini reminisces shooting for 'Dharmatma' in 'once peaceful nation' Afghanistan

Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed concern over the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan while recounting her experience of shooting her 1975 film 'Dharmatma' in the country. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Padma Shri award-winning actor shared the poster of the film alongside a still featuring herself and Feroz Khan from the 1975 thriller movie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to 'Dharmatma'- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us." 'Dharmatma' is the first Bollywood film to be shot in Afghanistan. The thriller movie was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. The cast includes Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Premnath, Imtiaz Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal, Ranjeet, Helen, Madan Puri, Jeevan, Iftekhar, Dara Singh, Satyen Kappu and Sudhir.

For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, and Rhea Chakraborty among others also took to their social media handles to express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

