Left Menu

Hema Malini reminisces shooting for 'Dharmatma' in 'once peaceful nation' Afghanistan

Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed concern over the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan while recounting her experience of shooting her 1975 film 'Dharmatma' in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 12:45 IST
Hema Malini reminisces shooting for 'Dharmatma' in 'once peaceful nation' Afghanistan
Hema Malini (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Hema Malini expressed concern over the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan while recounting her experience of shooting her 1975 film 'Dharmatma' in the country. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Padma Shri award-winning actor shared the poster of the film alongside a still featuring herself and Feroz Khan from the 1975 thriller movie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "What is happening to a happy, once peaceful nation, Afghanistan, is truly sad. My great memories of Afghanistan date back to 'Dharmatma'- I play a gypsy girl & my portion was shot entirely there. Had a great time as my parents were with me and Feroz Khan took good care of us." 'Dharmatma' is the first Bollywood film to be shot in Afghanistan. The thriller movie was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. The cast includes Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha, Premnath, Imtiaz Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal, Ranjeet, Helen, Madan Puri, Jeevan, Iftekhar, Dara Singh, Satyen Kappu and Sudhir.

For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, and Rhea Chakraborty among others also took to their social media handles to express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global
4
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021