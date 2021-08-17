Left Menu

Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 begins

The shooting on the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched has begun, the makers announced Tuesday.Based on Sandhya Menons 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.Mismatched follows Rishi Saraf, a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple Koli, a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:23 IST
Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 begins
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting on the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series ''Mismatched'' has begun, the makers announced Tuesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel ''When Dimple Met Rishi'', the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

''Mismatched'' follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.

''Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!'' the caption of the post read.

''Mismatched'' is directed by ''Karwaan'' helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show ''Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun''. Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer ''Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'', penned the first season of the series.

The series was renewed for a second season in November 2020 and was announced officially by Netflix on March 3, on their new slate of original contents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021