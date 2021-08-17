Left Menu

'New action star is born': 'Dhaakad' director pens special note for Kangana Ranaut

Days after completing the shoot for the upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad', filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai took to his social media handle to dedicate a special appreciation note to Kangana Ranaut who is playing the lead in the movie.

Days after completing the shoot for the upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad', filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai took to his social media handle to dedicate a special appreciation note to Kangana Ranaut who is playing the lead in the movie. Razneesh shared a picture with Kangana on his Instagram Story. Alongside the snap, he penned a note of thanks to the National award-winning actor for believing in a debutant director like him.

"Thank you, Kangana for this incredible journey...and thank you for believing in a rookie director. You have outdone yourself in this movie. Shine on... your performance in this movie is top-notch like always. A new action star is born," Razneesh wrote. Kangana recently celebrated the wrap-up of the shoot of her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest. The actor posted several snippets from her last day of filming and also from the wrap-up party.

Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller, in which Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt are also a part of the upcoming movie. Apart from 'Dhaakad', Kangana has several other films, including 'Thalaivi', 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', in her kitty. (ANI)

