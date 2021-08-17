Thai film festival to go digital

The annual Namaste Thailand festival that was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic has returned for its fourth edition this year in a virtual format, organisers have said.

Hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy here, the three-day event from August 20-22 will feature a collection of 10 Thai films across a range of genres including drama, romance, comedy, thriller, and documentaries.

Advertisement

“The selected films, to be screened in Thai with English subtitles, will display the unique and diverse Thai culture and tradition while portraying the quintessential folklores as well as the universal tales of friendship, love, companionship, and yearning,” organisers said in a statement.

The films will be available for viewing free of cost on online platform Festival Scope. Among the films that are part of the festival are “Homestay”, “Nha Harn”, “Present Still Perfect”, “The Exchange”, and “Where We Belong”.

According to the organisers the film festival is aimed at “fostering closer socio-cultural ties” between Thailand and India.

“Thailand and India enjoy a deep tie of friendship, connected by a shared socio-cultural heritage. The Namaste Thailand Film Festival continues to be an event to celebrate the two countries' close ties and long-lasting relations,” they said. The Embassy’s annual film festival made a debut in 2017 on the 70th anniversary of Thailand-India diplomatic relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)