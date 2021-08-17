Left Menu

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's morning routine is proof of the fact that she takes proper care of her health.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:11 IST
Mira Rajput Kapoor shares her morning routine
Mira Rajput Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's morning routine is proof of the fact that she takes proper care of her health. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and penned a note sharing the three things she does after waking up.

From doing Anulom Vilom to performing posture correction exercises and then consuming raisin water, Mira's morning routine includes a string of healthy things. "3 things I do after I wake up (After I've snoozed 7 times of course) 1. 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom: it's like 3 espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and a wake up for the brain! 2. Posture Correction Exercises: It's really changed the way I stand and carry myself. Simple stretches and holds to open up the shoulders, neck, traps and chest especially after sleeping all curled up. It also helps with blood flow and puffiness dissipates quickly. You feel great through the whole day," she wrote on Instagram.

Mira also explained the benefits of consuming raisin and saffron water. "Drink raisin+ saffron water: A practise for every woman, and I've been doing this for the last 3 years. I soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink(or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I've felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after," she added.

A few days ago, Mira, the mother of two children, even shared a glimpse of her yoga session, leaving fans impressed with her fitness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

