Ryan Reynolds reveals Marvel cameo in 'Free Guy' was his wife Blake Lively's idea

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is basking in the success of his recently-released film 'Free Guy', credited his wife Blake Lively for the video game-themed movie's jaw-dropping Marvel cameo. In the movie 'Free Guy', viewers were surprised to see Chris Evans as Captain America making a sudden appearance on screen, after Ryan's character Guy fights his way through the finale with Captain America's shield.

The movie then cuts to Chris in a coffee shop, watching the whole thing go down. He spits out his drink and says, "What the s--t?!" As per E! News, Ryan recently revealed that it was his wife who came up with the idea of the major Marvel cameo that has been the talk of the town since its release.

He gushed that she was "essential in every part" of supporting the movie behind the scenes. Ryan shared a tribute on his Instagram Story with a picture showing him embracing his wife, Blake.

"Free Guy wouldn't be the movie it is without @blakelively. She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally. The cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife," the actor wrote. Other than crediting Blake as the genius behind the Captain America moment, Ryan also had admitted in a previous interview that the 'Gossip Girl' alum has helped him improve several scripts he has worked on in the past.

"There are a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake. Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and [say], 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible,'" the 'Deadpool' actor said in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. He also praised his wife for her talent saying, "She's is a multihyphenate kind of person in this weird... entertainment industry that we work in. She's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes," he shared in an earlier interview, as per E! News.

Speaking about the movie, 'Free Guy', is a sci-fi comedy about a man (played by Ryan Reynolds) who realises he is a character in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world. Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, the movie also stars Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

As per Variety, 'Free Guy', released on August 13 is the first Disney movie to have a theatrical-only release for the first time in about a year. (ANI)

