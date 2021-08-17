Left Menu

'Miss you already': Malaika Arora's emotional post for son Arhaan Khan

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared an emotional message for her son Arhaan Khan, who has recently left for higher studies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:50 IST
Malaika Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared an emotional message for her son Arhaan Khan, who has recently left for higher studies. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the glamourous mom posted a beautiful picture of the mother-son duo, saying "miss you already".

In the photo, Malaika and Arhaan are seen standing by a large windowpane, looking outside, with their backs to the camera. Malaika captioned the post with words of love and motivation for their "new journey".

"As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ....miss you already #allmine#myminime," she wrote. Friends and followers flooded Malaika's post with heart emoticons.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Lotsss of love n luck to him." Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also poured in heart emoticons on the post and shared a snap on her Instagram Story of Arhaan's goodbye hug to their dog Casper.

"To empty nesters, it will get better. Goodbyes r jus the hardest," she wrote. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora finalised their divorce in 2017. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

